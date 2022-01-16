FY2021 EPS Estimates for F45 Training Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F45 Training in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

F45 Training stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $17,470,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $48,851,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

