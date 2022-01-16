FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Denny’s by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

