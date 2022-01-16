FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Wedbush

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $69.29 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

