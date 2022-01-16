FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

ERO stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.61. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.