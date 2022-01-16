FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.
ERO stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.61. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
