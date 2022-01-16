FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.95 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.