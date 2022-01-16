Fure Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fure Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

