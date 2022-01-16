Fure Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 69,002 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,214,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

