Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,045,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 852,463 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up 1.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $278,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

