Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. Matson accounts for about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.96% of Matson worth $174,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,671,010. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $87.09 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

