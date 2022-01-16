Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $73,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $405,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.76 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

