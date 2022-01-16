Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $102,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,043.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,083.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

