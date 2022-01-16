Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 3% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.29. 6,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,798,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

