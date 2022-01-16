Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 3% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.29. 6,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,798,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
