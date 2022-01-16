Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

