Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.