Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. Freshworks has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

