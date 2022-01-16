Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

