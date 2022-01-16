Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
