Four Springs Capital Trust Plans $252 Million IPO for January 20th (FSPR)

Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) expects to raise $252 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, January 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,000,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Four Springs Capital Trust generated $100.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $12.9 million. Four Springs Capital Trust has a market-cap of $576.4 million.

Four Springs Capital Trust provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Four Springs Capital Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company, formed on July 6, 2012. We elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes beginning with our taxable year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Since our inception, we have focused on acquiring, owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, income-producing commercial properties – industrial, medical, service/necessity retail and office properties – throughout the United States that are subject to long-term net leases. As of Dec.15, 2021, we wholly owned, or had ownership interests in, 156 properties in 32 states that were 99.8% leased (based on our leasable square footage) to 68 tenants operating in 37 different industries. We generally target properties with purchase prices ranging from $5 million to $25 million, as we believe there is less competition from larger institutional investors that typically target larger properties. Our senior management team has extensive net lease real estate and public and private REIT management experience. In November 2008, William P. Dioguardi, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, founded Four Springs Capital, L.L.C. (“FSC LLC”), an affiliated organization that before our formation was a sponsor of single-tenant net lease investment programs, all but one of which were acquired by us after our formation. “.

Four Springs Capital Trust was founded in 2012 and has 21 employees. The company is located at 1901 Main Street Lake Como, New Jersey 07719 and can be reached via phone at 877-449-8828.

