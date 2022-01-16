Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

