Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 107.0% in December

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the December 15th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 155,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

