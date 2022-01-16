Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $480.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
