Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $480.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

