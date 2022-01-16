Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.