Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $20,292,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $15,127,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

