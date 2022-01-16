Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

