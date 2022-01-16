Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.56 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

