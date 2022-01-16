Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.