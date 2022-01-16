Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $219,888.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

