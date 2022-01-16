Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £156.74 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.35 ($232.59) to £156.74 ($212.76) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a £162 ($219.90) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £150 ($203.61) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £163.51 ($221.95).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £112.75 ($153.05) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of £112.76 and a 200 day moving average of £129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £19.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.03.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

