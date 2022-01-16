FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.492 dividend. This represents a $5.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

