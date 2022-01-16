FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.