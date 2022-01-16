Flamingo 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $50.11 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.04 or 0.07737508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,982.49 or 1.00022022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008235 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

