Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLME remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

