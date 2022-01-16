First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 391.3% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.
