First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 391.3% from the December 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

