First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 158,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,543. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
