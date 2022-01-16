First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 158,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,543. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 163,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000.

