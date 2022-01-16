First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the December 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 113.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 692,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

