First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 46,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,691,000.

