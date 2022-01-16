First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 46,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $57.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.
