First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 491,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
