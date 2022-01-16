First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 491,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.