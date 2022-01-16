First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FM. raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.11.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.