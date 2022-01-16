First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of FR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,793. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

