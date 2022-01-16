First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 44,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 712,820.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 634,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.