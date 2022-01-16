First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 284.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

