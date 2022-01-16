First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $96.94 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

