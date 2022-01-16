First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,509,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.