First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,656 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1,328.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $71.13 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.