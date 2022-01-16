First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $84,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last three months.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

