First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nCino by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in nCino by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 12.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.