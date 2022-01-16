First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

