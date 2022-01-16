First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 406.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

