First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 1,373.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $64.24 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

