First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.