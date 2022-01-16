First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

