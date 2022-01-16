First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $86.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.00 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

